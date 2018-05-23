DARK HORSE TO PUBLISH DISNEY PRINCESS GRAPHIC NOVEL FEATURING JASMINE!

Dark Horse has announced a new graphic novel in the Disney Princess series – Jasmine’s New Pet.

Cats can be willful at any time, so imagine how difficult it must be to befriend and train a tiger cub. That’s the story told in Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet.

From award-winning writer and illustrator Nidhi Chanani, Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet will be in stores in October, 2018.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 23, 2018)—Today, Dark Horse is pleased to announce Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet, a new original graphic novel for younger readers based on Disney’s Aladdin. This new volume tells the special story of Jasmine and Rajah’s friendship. Award-winning writer and illustrator Nidhi Chanani adds humor and depth to this iconic pair of characters. At once sweet and humorous, this story will appeal to fans of all ages. Also included in this graphic novel are a variety of story-related activities and special features.

In Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet, Jasmine loves Rajah, her new tiger cub. But living in the palace has rules, and Rajah finds them difficult to follow! He ruins pillows with his claws, knocks over potted plants, chases the palace peacock, and wakes Jasmine in the middle of the night with his yowling. If Jasmine can’t teach Rajah to behave better, her father the Sultan will send Rajah away to live with someone else! Jasmine and Rajah have just a week to learn how to follow the rules together.

Disney Princess: Jasmine’s New Pet goes on sale October 10, 2018, and is available for preorder on Amazon, and at your local comic shop. This 48-page graphic novel retails for $7.99.

