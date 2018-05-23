Preposterous Trailer: Strange Angel!

Strange Angel, a drama series created by Mark Heyman (“Black Swan,” “The Skeleton Twins”) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, is inspired by the real life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

Strange Angel premieres on CBS All Access on June 14th.

Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker in 1930s Los Angeles, works as a janitor at a chemical factory but dreams of building rockets that will take mankind to the moon. As he helps pioneer the unknown discipline of rocket science by day, by night, Parsons is pulled into a new occult religion created by Aleister Crowley, performing sex magick rituals to bend the world to his will and make his fantastical dreams a reality.

The cast of STRANGE ANGEL includes Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

STRANGE ANGEL is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer, and David Lowery (“A Ghost Story,” “Pete’s Dragon”) directs and executive produces.

