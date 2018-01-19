Red Band Border Dispute Trailer: Super Troopers 2!

When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

Super Troopers 2 will be in theaters on April 20th (and may God have mercy on our souls…).

Everyone’s favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic…SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is…SUPER TROOPERS 2.

Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar

Written by: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanke

Produced by: Richard Perello

Cast: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stohlhanke, Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, Hayes MacArthur

