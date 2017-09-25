Production Begins on Season Three of Hap and Leonard!

SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard has begun production on its third season – which will be based on the Joe. R. Lansdale novel, The Two Bear Mambo.

In season three, when Florida Grange goes missing in the Klan-infested town of Grovetown, Hap and Leonard set out to find her.

Louis Gossett Jr., Corbin Bernsen and Andrew Dice Clay will be recurring guest stars this season.

Hap and Earl: The Two-Bear Mambo is slated to return in early 2018.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25, 2017 – SundanceTV announced today that production is underway on season three of the network’s critically-acclaimed original scripted anthology series “Hap and Leonard,” in Atlanta, Georgia. The six-part drama, returning to SundanceTV in early 2018, takes inspiration from “The Two-Bear Mambo,” the third installment of Joe R. Lansdale’s popular book series.

Joining James Purefoy (Hap) and Michael Kenneth Williams (Leonard) in the cast of “Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo” is Oscar® award-winner and multiple Golden Globe® and Emmy® award-winning actor, Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman, Roots). He plays Bacon, a veterinarian-turned-cook at the local diner. Emmy® and Golden Globe® award nominee Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law,” “Psych”) will play Chief Cantuck, the foul-mouthed, morally ambiguous head of the Grovetown Police department. Andrew Dice Clay (Blue Jasmine, “Entourage”) will star as Sonny Knox, the town’s politically incorrect radio disc jockey. Additionally, Laura Allen (“American Horror Story: Cult,” Mona Lisa Smile) plays Officer Reynolds, an East Texas cop who hides her bigotry behind her badge, and musician Curtis Harding plays blues legend, L.C. Soothe, and L.C.’s grandson, Bobby Joe, both of whom run afoul of the Klan.

When Florida Grange goes missing in the Klan-infested town of Grovetown, Hap and Leonard set out to find her. As the mystery unfolds, Hap and Leonard find themselves at odds with a cast of characters so tough they could chew the bumper off a pickup truck, including a possibly corrupt sheriff, and the leader of the Caucasian Knights. Set once again in East Texas, against an impending storm of Biblical proportions, Hap and Leonard scramble to locate Florida before the Klan locates them. The boys learn that the good guys don’t always win, and nobody beats Mother Nature.

Louis Gossett Jr. said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Hap and Leonard family – especially getting the opportunity to work with Michael Kenneth Williams again, whom I consider a son. It’s now come full circle.”

“I can’t wait roll up my pants and dredge through this rollercoaster of a season with the likes of Hap and Leonard. I just love this show!” added Andrew Dice Clay

Corbin Bernsen said, “I’m thrilled to join this gem of a show and superb cast that, like so many projects I’ve been associated with in the past, is like a fine wine… time to pop the cork and share with the world.”

The anthology series, based on the celebrated book series of the same name by famed author Joe R. Lansdale follows two lifelong best friends, Hap Collins (James Purefoy “The Following,” “Rome”), an East Texas white boy with a weakness for Southern women, and Leonard Pine (Michael K. Williams “The Night Of,” “The Wire,” 12 Years a Slave), a gay, black Vietnam vet with a hot temper. Tiffany Mack (Wicked Love, “Timeless”, “iZombie”) who stars as Florida Grange, Leonard’s lawyer and the object of Hap’s deep admiration, and Cranston Johnson (“Atlanta,” Find a Way) who plays Detective Hanson, return as series regulars.

Season one was inspired by the first “Hap and Leonard” novel “Savage Season,” and featured Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) and Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”). The second season took inspiration from “Mucho Mojo,” the second book in the series, and welcomed Brian Dennehy (“Death of a Salesman”) and Irma P. Hall (Soul Food).

“Hap and Leonard” is a wholly-owned original series produced by AMC Studios. John Wirth (“Hell on Wheels,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) returns as showrunner and executive producer for season three, and Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt and Linda Moran return as executive producers. Episodes will be directed by Jim Mickle, Abe Sylvia and Michael Katleman. Joining the writing team this season is Pam Veasey, along with previous writers Nick Damici, Ione Lloyd, Jim Mickle and John Wirth.