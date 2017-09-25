Tough Choices Trailer: Maze Runner: The Death Cure!

The final piece of the Maze Runner Trilogy – The Death Cure – find Thomas and his fellow Gladers returning to Last City to save their friends and find the mythical Death Cure.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure opens on January 26, 2018.

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Director: Wes Ball

Produced by: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Lee Stollman, Wes Ball

