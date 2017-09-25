2017 Knott’s Scary Farm – This year marks the end of the road for Elvira

Knott’s Scary Farm kicked off Thursday night at Knott’s Berry Farm for its 45th year of Halloween haunts, scares, and clowns. This year there are 9 mazes to go through.

One of the new mazes this year is “Dark Ride”, an abandoned carnival attraction. There were fire-breathing dragons and possessed furniture, tons of blood and guts.

Also new this year “The Pumpkin Eater”, taking visitors into the lair of a seven-foot creature that likes to have its visitors for dinner. The maze takes you through the inside of a giant pumpkin, seeds and all, as well as through all sorts of other creepy obstacles, including a cave of creepy insects, a labyrinth of thorns, and a cornfield.

Next the Re-Vamped “Trick or Treat”: One of Knott’s most popular mazes has gotten a very scary new twist this year. This maze is now in the dark! You’ll be given a flashlight to make your way through this well decorated house. But beware, your flashlight is defective. Along the way, your flashlight will turn itself off and on, blink, change colors, and vibrate. This was a highly entertaining attraction. There’s a lot of psychological terror that comes with walking through a maze filled with monsters in the dark! Cool and fun, my favorite!

Returning Mazes:

“Paranormal Inc.”, which returns from last year. This maze includes a pre-show that sets up the maze, with its earnest parapsychologists trying to capture a ghost spirit. The pre-show leads into a trek through an abandoned hospital returned to life, with corpses, vengeful nurses, high flying aerial stunts and ghostly special effects as guests investigate a haunted hospital.

“Special Ops”: Armed with specially designed laser guns, brave groups of guests will embark on a mission to fight blood thirsty zombies. There are more interactive targets this year. This maze has changed significantly over the years and moved from its outdoor location in Camp Snoopy to a controlled environment behind Mystery Lodge.

“Red Barn”: If you like blood and gore, this one is for you. Take a trip to a blood-soaked barn filled with carnivorous animals seeking to prey on human flesh in the Red Barn gore maze. Legend has it the farmer who owns the barn was transformed into a heinous creature that sends his sadistic sons to ensure his legacy. None dare enter the barn, for those who enter never escape.

“Voodoo”: This old favorite has been significantly rethought for the 2017 season, breathing new life into an old swamp. By switching the flow of traffic in the maze and having guests enter through last year’s exit, they’ve made the experience feel new. This is a seriously impressive maze with actual swamps filled with water, stilt houses, and a patchwork of voodoo hexes and creatures from the bayou.

“Tooth Fairy”: This twisted tooth fairy steals more than just baby teeth as he drags his victims out of their bedroom window and into a world of cruel dentistry. Tooth Fairy is a bloody and gory maze.

“Shadow Lands”: There were some great enhancements here, including a show scene at the beginning and an enhanced finale. The story takes place in an ancient Japanese temple and into the midst of the shadow lands.

Also, this year marks the end of the road for Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, who is concluding her run at Knott’s Scary Farm after more than two decades. But she still is bringing it after all these years.

Knott’s other Scary Farm show is “The Hanging”, which this year runs with the subtitle “Fake Noose.”

Other attractions include Scare Zones: Fiesta De Los Muertos, CarnEVIL , Ghost Town Streets, the Hollow and unlimited rides on some of the famous Roller Coasters and Rides!