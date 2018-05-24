We’re Good at What We Do Trailer: The Sisters Brothers!

Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters – who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.
Like Charles Portis’ True Grit, The Sisters Brothers is a uniquely wonderful tale. The trailer for the film adaptation hints at just how delightful the movie might be.
The Sisters Brothers is coming soon to a theater near you.
Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters – who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851. The film is Jacques Audiard’s follow-up to his Palme D’Or Winning DHEEPAN, which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
Genre: Dark Comedy
Release: 2018
Director: Jacques Audiard
Writers: Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed
Production Company: Why Not Productions
Distributor: Annapurna Pictures
