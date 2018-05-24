We’re Good at What We Do Trailer: The Sisters Brothers!

Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters – who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

Like Charles Portis’ True Grit, The Sisters Brothers is a uniquely wonderful tale. The trailer for the film adaptation hints at just how delightful the movie might be.

The Sisters Brothers is coming soon to a theater near you.

Genre: Dark Comedy

Release: 2018

Director: Jacques Audiard

Writers: Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed

Production Company: Why Not Productions

Distributor: Annapurna Pictures

