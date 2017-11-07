PGA to Honor Charles Roven with the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award!

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award will be presented to Oscar® and Golden Globe® winning producer Charles Roven.

Roven’s work has ranged from quality superhero films like Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy to David O. Russell’s American Hustle.

Roven will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA TO HONOR CHARLES ROVEN WITH THE 2018 DAVID O. SELZNICK ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

LOS ANGELES (November 7, 2017) – The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe® winning producer Charles Roven will be honored with the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizing the celebrated producer’s outstanding body of work in motion pictures. Roven will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Roven has served as a producer on some of the most successful films in the history of Hollywood, including: Christopher Nolan’s highly-praised Dark Knight trilogy (including 2009’s “Dark Knight,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards® and took home two); David O. Russell’s award-winning film “American Hustle” (Winning three BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, and receiving ten Academy Award nominations); and most recently Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman,” which has earned over $820 million worldwide and broken numerous records including highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. Roven is a producer on the highly anticipated film “Justice League,” starring Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal stated, “Chuck Roven is a producer’s producer. Whether he’s working with fiercely independent voices or within the heart of the studio system, Chuck brings a seriousness of craft and an incredible instinct for story to every set he runs. We’re proud to call him our colleague and thrilled to be able to celebrate him and his work at the Awards.”

The 2017 recipient of the David O. Selznick Award was Irwin Winkler. Previous recipients include David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg.

“I am grateful to my peers and colleagues at the PGA for recognizing me with this award named after true industry legend David O. Selznick,” said Roven. “It is an incredible honor to be included among such an illustrious and inspiring group of filmmakers.”

ABOUT CHARLES ROVEN

An Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe® winning producer, and leader in the entertainment industry for over three decades, Charles Roven is a founder of Atlas Entertainment. Through the years, Roven has built a reputation of creative collaboration and innovation, and has garnered international acclaim for his work in film, television, and music. During his illustrious career as a producer, founder, and board member on a number of major entertainment companies, Roven has helped generate billions of dollars in revenue, and in 2016 alone Roven’s films earned over $2 billion at the global theatrical box office.

Among the 100 top-grossing films of all time, Roven produced five: “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Dark Knight,” “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Roven is a producer of many of the DC Universe films currently being released by Warner Bros. The most recent of which, “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, has broken numerous records including highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. Roven’s other recent films in the DC Universe include David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad,” which opened in August 2016, and broke the record for biggest August opening weekend; Zack Snyder’s “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” opened in late March 2016, and is a follow-up to the worldwide box office hit “Man of Steel.” Up next, “Justice League,” directed by Zack Snyder, will be released November 17.

In 2013, Roven collaborated with David O. Russell for the second time (the two previously worked together on “Three Kings”) on the critically acclaimed box office hit “American Hustle.” The film won 3 BAFTA awards, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards® including a Best Picture nomination for Roven and Atlas’ Richard Suckle. It also received seven Golden Globe® nominations, winning 3 including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

Throughout his career, Roven has served as producer on dozens of distinguished films from major franchises like Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy – “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” – to critically acclaimed films such as “The Bank Job,” and the fantasy romance “City of Angels.”

Roven has also produced branded entertainment box office hits such as – “Scooby-Doo” and its sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed;” and “Get Smart.” Additionally, Roven produced the 1995 Oscar® nominated film “Twelve Monkeys” which has been adapted into an Atlas executive produced television series of the same title, which will return for a fourth season in 2018.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America is the non-profit trade group that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild has more than 8,100 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by providing members with employment opportunities, seeking to expand health benefits, promoting fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts such as encouraging sustainable production practices. For more information and the latest updates, please visit Producers Guild of America websites and follow on social media:

Websites: www.producersguild.org, www.pgagreen.org, www.pgadiversity.org

Twitter: @ProducersGuild

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pga

YouTube: www.youtube.com/producersguild

Instagram: www.instagram.com/producersguild

Hashtag: #PGAwards

Like this: Like Loading...