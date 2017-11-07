Dark Horse Partners with Rare for The Art of Sea of Thieves!

Dark Horse and Rare announce the perfect companion piece to Rare’s Sea of Thieves game, The Art of Sea of Thieves. Sea of Thieves is the new shared-world adventure title that will have gamers on the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs living the pirate life from early 2018 and beyond.

The Art of Sea of Thieves is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.

DARK HORSE AND RARE SET SAIL WITH “THE ART OF SEA OF THIEVES”

Partners Publish a Book Worth Its Weight in Gold

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (November 7, 2017)—Dark Horse and Rare are excited to announce the perfect companion piece to Rare’s Sea of Thieves game, The Art of Sea of Thieves. Rare has produced some of the most beloved games of the last 30 years, and Sea of Thieves is a key title that will have gamers on the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs living the pirate life from early 2018 and beyond.

In Rare’s new shared-world adventure, Sea of Thieves, players will crew up in search of fortune on their quest to become pirate legends. Dark Horse is pleased to offer an unprecedented look at the ships, characters, and loot of this revolutionary online gaming experience with The Art of Sea of Thieves. This treasure trove of a book features hundreds of pieces of art with commentary from the game’s creators and explores the creation and development of a fantastical pirate world.

“The Art of Sea of Thieves” Preview Page

