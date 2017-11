It’s November 2017 and a lot big budget movies are getting their release! As such, this week’s episode of GeekScholars Movie News begins with the hosts revealing their Rotten Tomatoes and Opening Box Office Predictions for: Murder on the Orient Express, Justice League, and Coco.

After all of that, GeekScholars Fox and Jill share their spoiler-free review of Thor: Ragnarok!

