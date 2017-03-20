Your Next Supernatural Obsession Trailer: Midnight, Texas!

The town of Midnight sits on a veil between the living and hell.

This supernatural thriller takes a journey into a remote Texas town called Midnight where nothing is what it seems. Where being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different — a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world.

As the town members fight off outside pressures from ever-suspicious cops, deadly biker gangs, and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form an unlikely but strong family. “Midnight, Texas” is based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris (author of the novels that inspired “True Blood”).

Midnight, Texas premieres on Tuesday, July 25th (NBC, 10/9C).

From Charlaine Harris, the author behind True Blood, comes a new series about a town of outsiders who must fight the ultimate battle against evil to protect their home. Midnight, Texas premieres Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Welcome to a place where being normal is really quite strange. From the visionary director of “Mr. Robot” and based on the hit book series from the author behind HBO’s “True Blood” comes a journey into a remote Texas town where no one is who they seem. From vampires and witches to psychics and hit men, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever-suspicious cops and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong and unlikely family.

