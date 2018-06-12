Outlander to Debut at New York Comic Con!

Outlander will make its New York Comic Con debut this fall.

Outlander Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 6th.

NEW SEASON, NEW WORLD, NEW YORK:

STARZ & SONY PICTURES TELEVISION’S HIT SERIES “OUTLANDER” WILL MAKE ITS NEW YORK COMIC CON DEBUT

“Outlander” Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin to Attend New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 6th

Santa Monica, Calif. – June 12, 2018 – Starz, in association with Sony Pictures Television, announced today that the Golden Globe® nominated STARZ Original Series “Outlander” will make its first-ever series appearance at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2018 in New York City on Saturday, October 6th. Season four cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are confirmed to attend. For information on New York Comic Con tickets please visit http://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/

“Outlander” is currently shooting the fourth season on location in Scotland which will include 13 episodes based upon Drums of Autumn, the fourth of the eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. The upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan) in America and will premiere this November 2018 on STARZ. Additionally, Starz has already renewed “Outlander” for two more seasons, taking the series through its sixth season.

The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The Outlander series has itself become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV rights to the original series.

