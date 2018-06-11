All We’ve Got Is Today Trailer: Recovery Boys!

In the heart of America’s opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse.

That’s the subject of Recovery Boys – the new documentary from Oscar®-winning director Elaine McMillion Sheldon – premiering on Netflix on June 29th.

Recovery Boys

In the heart of America’s opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse. Recovery Boys, from Academy Award-nominated director Elaine McMillion Sheldon, is an intimate look at the strength, brotherhood, and courage it takes to overcome addiction and lays bare the internal conflict of recovery. In an effort to break the cycle of generational addiction and trauma, four young men let go of painful pasts as they live in the present and build a new community in a farming-based rehab. After rehab, they experience life’s trials and tribulations sober but struggle to find their place and purpose in an often-unforgiving society. In today’s world, where shocking statistics about the opioid crisis make headlines daily, Recovery Boys offers a deeply personal look into the unseen lives of those working toward transformation.

“You have to learn to live with pain and set-backs sober.”

From the Academy Award-nominated director of Heroin(e), comes an intimate look at the strength, courage, and support it takes to overcome addiction. Recovery Boys, only on Netflix June 29.

Watch Recovery Boys on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/in/title/8017…

Like this: Like Loading...