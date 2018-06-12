A Queen Rises In Harlem Trailer: Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2!

As Bushmaster sets out to destroy Mariah Dillard, Luke Cage finds himself between a rock and a hard place as he tries to decide whether he should ally himself with her.

The final trailer for season two of Marvel’s Luke Cage sets the stage for this conflict in a whole different light.

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 22nd.

Marvel’s Luke Cage, Season 2

Harlem can only handle one devil at a time.

“You don’t need to be bulletproof to be a superhero. Black women have always had superpowers; turning pain into progress. Harlem doesn’t need a hero, it needs a Queen.” – Mariah Dillard In the final trailer for season two of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which premieres globally on Netflix June 22, Mariah Dillard is faced with an imminent and formidable threat to her hold over Harlem – the unstoppable Bushmaster. Armed with Mariah’s deepest secrets, Bushmaster endangers everything that she holds most dear. Meanwhile, Luke Cage wrestles with the idea of intervening and protecting Mariah for the good of Harlem. The final preview of Marvel’s Luke Cage season two gives us a closer look at Luke’s bulletproof foil, Bushmaster, played by new cast member Mustafa Shakir. With Bushmaster and Mariah going head-to-head over the fate of Harlem, Luke will have to decide if the enemy of his enemy, is actually the ally he needs.

