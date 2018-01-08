Only The Brave – Powerful True Story Comes To Home Video!

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing Only the Brave on Digital HD on January 23rd and the Blu-ray and DVD on February 6th.

Only the Brave is based on the true American story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots that gave their lives to protect their community.

The Only the Brave home entertainment release bonus features include: Audio Commentary (Director Joseph Kosinski and Josh Brolin); Deleted Scenes and four Featurettes (Honoring the Heroes: The True Stories; Behind the Brotherhood: The Characters; Boot Camp: Becoming a Hotshot and Dierks Bentley featuring S. Carey’s “Hold The Light” Music Video & Featurette.

Starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges & James Badge Dale,

with Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly

ONLY THE BRAVE

Based on the True Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots

Debuting on Digital January 23

On Blu-ray™ & DVD February 6

Includes Deleted Scenes, Commentary & Four Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

Toronto, ONTARIO (January 2, 2018) – Based on the true American story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots that gave their lives to protect their community, ONLY THE BRAVE is an intense tale of brotherhood, sacrifice and inspiration. Certified “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, the acclaimed ensemble cast includes Academy Award® nominee Josh Brolin (Best Supporting Actor, Milk, 2008), Miles Teller (Whiplash), Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges (Best Actor, Crazy Heart, 2009), James Badge Dale (The Departed), with Taylor Kitsch (“Friday Night Lights”) and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly (Best Supporting Actress, A Beautiful Mind, 2001). ONLY THE BRAVE was shot and mastered in 4K and debuts on digital and 4K digital with HDR* January 23 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD February 6 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada.

The digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of ONLY THE BRAVE come loaded with bonus content, including deleted scenes, a feature audio commentary with Director Joseph Kosinski and Josh Brolin, plus three behind the scenes featurettes and Dierks Bentley featuring S. Carey’s “Hold The Light” music video and featurette. In “Honoring the Heroes: The True Stories,” the cast and crew take fans through the intensive research they did to make sure the fallen Hotshots were accurately and respectfully shown on the big screen. “Behind the Brotherhood: The Characters” allows fans to learn more about the casting process and how the actors connected with the real families and friends of the fallen Hotshots to authentically capture the spirit of their characters. In “Boot Camp: Becoming a Hotshot,” follow along the physical preparation the actors went over during their pre-production boot camp, which shows how they learned the difficult job of digging line, lighting burns and hiking for miles as they created their own unit. Finally, music fans can learn about the inspiration behind Dierks Bentley featuring S. Carey’s song “Hold The Light” with the Music Video and featurette “Behind the Song.”

Synopsis:

ONLY THE BRAVE, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of a team of local firefighters who – through hope, determination and sacrifice – become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. Starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale and Jennifer Connelly, the firefighters forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus as they fight a fateful fire to protect our lives, our homes and everything we hold dear.

Based on the GQ article “No Exit” by Sean Flynn, ONLY THE BRAVE was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer. The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Menchel, Erik Howsam, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler and executive produced by Ellen H. Schwartz.

Bonus Materials Include:

Deleted Scenes

Feature Audio Commentary with Director Joseph Kosinski and Josh Brolin

Featurettes:

“Honoring the Heroes: The True Stories”

“Behind the Brotherhood: The Characters”

“Boot Camp: Becoming a Hotshot”

Dierks Bentley featuring S. Carey’s “Hold The Light” Music Video & Featurette

ONLY THE BRAVE has a run time of approximately 134 minutes and is rated PG.

Academy Award® is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

*4K Digital with HDR Available at Select Digital Retailers

