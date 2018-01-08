Papercutz Announces The Only Living Boy Tale for Free Comic Book Day!

A brand new tale of The Only Living Boy will be Papercutz’s Contribution to Free Comic Book Day 2018.

“On Free Comic Book Day, new readers can dive into an action-packed adventure about an insect princess, a mermaid warrior, and a young boy and his teddy bear,” said David Gallaher, co-creator of the ongoing series. “And fans of THE ONLY LIVING BOY graphic novels will discover the secrets of the Consortium and learn their wicked plans for the world of Chimerika.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Papercutz Announces 2018 Free Comic Book Day Offering, A Brand New ONLY LIVING BOY Story from David Gallaher and Steve Ellis

NEW YORK, New York — Leading graphic novel publisher Papercutz’s Free Comic Book Day 2018 title will be a new, never before published story featuring THE ONLY LIVING BOY by Harvey-award winning creators David Gallaher and Steve Ellis. Inspired by classic pulp novels, old-time radio broadcasts and Saturday morning cartoons, THE ONLY LIVING BOY has charmed readers, critics and librarians alike over the course of five critically acclaimed graphic novels. Now, in Papercutz’s Free Comic Book Day title THE ONLY LIVING BOY: UNDER THE LIGHT OF THE BROKEN MOON, Gallaher and Ells will delve into the secrets inside the laboratory of the sinister scientist Doctor Once.

In THE ONLY LIVING BOY, 12-year old Erik Farrell runs away from home only to find himself without his memory, stranded on a patchwork planet with danger lurking around every corner. Every day is a struggle to survive. Erik quickly allies himself with Morgan, a mermaid warrior and Thea, a teenage princess from a mysterious insect race. He’ll need their help to escape the Dreaded Lord Baalikar and the evil Doctor Once and maybe, one day, find his way back home.

“Set after the events of THE ONLY LIVING BOY Volume 5, this stand alone story is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers,” said Papercutz Publisher Terry Nantier.

“I still remember how wonderful it was walking into my first comic shop, and Free Comic Book Day is such a great way to introduce new readers to comics. We’re delighted to be working with Papercutz to participate in the upcoming Free Comic Book Day,” noted Steve Ellis. “Our hope is that THE ONLY LIVING BOY will inspire a whole new generation of passionate, imaginative readers.”

The brainchild of Harvey award-winning creators David Gallaher, Steve Ellis and their studio Bottled Lightning, THE ONLY LIVING BOY has received both critical and fan acclaim since its launch. The Miami Herald wrote “Gallaher is a sharp and entertaining writer, and Ellis is an exciting and versatile illustrator. Their story is a real treat all around.”

HE ONLY LIVING BOY: UNDER THE LIGHT OF THE BROKEN MOON will be available for free at comic shops on May 5th 2018; check your local comic shops for availability.

ABOUT THE ONLY LIVING BOY FCBD 2018 SPECIAL: UNDER THE LIGHT OF THE BROKEN MOON

The Harvey-nominated best-selling series returns in this all-new adventure. Erik is the only living boy on a dangerous patchwork planet. While he and his allies Thea and Morgan fight for their very survival, the dreaded Lord Baalikar, the fiendish Doctor Once, and the vile Consortium conspire, creating a plan that will have dire consequences for our heroes and their world. This daring adventure is the perfect introduction for the young and young-at-heart.

Rating: ALL-AGES

32pgs, FC

FREE!

ABOUT PAPERCUTZ:

Papercutz graphic novels for kids, tweens, and teens include a wide range of genres from humor, action adventure, mystery, and horror to favorite licensed characters. It is proud to be the only publisher exclusively dedicated to children’s graphic novels, working every day to introduce young readers to the imaginative wonders waiting to be discovered in comics. To find out more visit www.papercutz.com and follow @PapercutzGN on Twitter

ABOUT BOTTLED LIGHTNING:

Bottled Lightning has pioneered the landscape of modern comics. From their award-winning to work on High Moon to the ground-breaking work on Box 13, the studio has sparked new life and new excitement into a broad range of projects for The Walking Dead, Green Lantern, Dungeons & Dragons, MTV, and the New York City Police Department. Their featured projects include HIGH MOON, THE ONLY LIVING BOY, BOX 13, and BOX 13: THE PANDORA PROCESS.

Bottled Lightning is represented by Dara Hyde at the Hill Nadell agency. For continuing news on THE ONLY LIVING BOY 2018 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL and more from Bottled Lightning Studios, stay tuned to http://bottled-lightning.com/ and follow @bottledlightning on Twitter.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY:

For more FCBD news and updates, visit www.freecomicbookday.com and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/freecomicbook, follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/freecomicbook, or Instagram at freecomicbookday.

