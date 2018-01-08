Weapons In a Global Struggle for Power Trailer: Red Sparrow!

She was given a choice – die, or become a sparrow. Once she chose to become a sparrow, they thought they owned her.

That might have been a mistake.

Based on the book by Jason Matthews, Red Sparrow will be in theaters on March 2nd.

RED SPARROW

Thriller

Release: March 2, 2018

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Justin Haythe

Based upon the book by: Jason Matthews

Produced by: Peter Chernin, Steve Zaillian, Jenno Topping, David Ready

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons

SYNOPSIS

Dominika Egorova is many things.

A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs.

A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit.

A master of seductive and manipulative combat.

When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

RED SPARROW Official Channels

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: RedSparrowMovie.com

FACEBOOK: http://fb.com/RedSparrowMovie

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RedSparrowMovie

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/RedSparrowMovie

HASHTAG: #RedSparrow

Like this: Like Loading...