Only One True Way To End Evil Trailer: Daredevil Season 3!

Let the darkness in. Let the devil out.

Season three of Marvel’s Daredevil premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 19th.

LET THE DEVIL OUT. OCTOBER 19

Netflix releases the first footage from the long awaited new season of Marvel’s Daredevil. Embracing the darkness, enraged by the evil afoot, the video teases the return of Matt Murdock…the vigilante.

Marvel’s Daredevil season three launches worldwide on Netflix October 19

