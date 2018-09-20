Impressive Attention to Detail Trailer: Ralph Breaks the Internet!

Ralph and Vanelope head to the internet to find a piece that will fix her racing game, Sugar Rush. Complications ensue.

Check out the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens on November 21st.

“RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET”

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS

http://movies.disney.com/wreck-it-ralph

https://www.facebook.com/WaltDisneyStudiosCanada

Tweets by DisneyStudiosCA

https://www.instagram.com/disneystudioscanada

https://www.youtube.com/WaltDisneyStudiosCAN

Release Date: Nov. 21, 2018

Voice cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, Glozell Green, Hamish Blake and Taraji P. Henson.

Directors: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Producer: Clark Spencer

In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet—the Netizens—to help navigate their way. Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces—so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had. Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Zootopia,” writer, “Cedar Rapids”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt,” “Lilo & Stitch”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet” hits theatres on Nov. 21, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...