Hulu Picks Up Veronica Mars Limited Series; Streaming Rights To Complete Series!

It’s official!

Hulu has picked up Veronica Mars for a limited series to premiere as a Hulu Original in 2019.

The streaming service has also obtained the streaming rights to all three seasons of the original TV series – to stream on Hulu beginning Summer 2019.

Today, Kristen Bell confirmed that Veronica Mars will return as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2019 and that fans will be able to watch all past episodes on Hulu beginning in summer 2019. Please see below for announcement details:

HULU PICKS UP VERONICA MARS AND LANDS STREAMING RIGHTS TO COMPLETE SERIES IN NEW DEAL WITH WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP

Deal info: Direct-to-Series order, 8 Episodes, from Warner Bros. Television. Veronica Mars will return as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2019 alongside upcoming originals Ramy, Shrill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Catch-22

As part of the deal, Hulu has also struck an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for SVOD rights to all past episodes of the original Veronica Mars. Fans can stream seasons 1-3, as well as the 2014 feature film, beginning in summer 2019.

Veronica Mars Series Order Info:

Network: Hulu

Auspices: Spondoolie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Format: One-hour drama, limited series

Executive Producers: Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge

Star/Executive Producer: Kristen Bell

First episode written by Rob Thomas

Logline: Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

