NYCC2018: Dareveil’s New Big Bad Trailer!

Marvel’s Daredevil – Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onfrio), Agent Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) – Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Comics fans will immediately recognize the name of Benjamin Poindexter, he’s introduced in Marvel’s Daredevil: Season3 as Agent Benjamin Poindexter – an FBI agent with a unique set of skills.

The new video released by Netflix at New York Comic Con 2018 takes a closer look at “Agent Dex’ (watch out for a telling baseball cap with a very familiar logo).

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 19th

See the origin story of Bullseye in Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3, premiering exclusively on Netflix October 19, 2018.

