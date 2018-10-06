Meet the Super Dysfunctional Family Members of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy!

The Umbrella Academy is a unique superhero series based on an Eisner award-winning comic created by Gerard Way.

Netflix has released seven character posters that give us hints about the show’s ‘super dysfunctional family’ – and they keep the unique happening.

The Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on Netflix on February 15, 2019.

Number 1 is Super Strong

Number 2 is Super Bitter

Number 3 is Super Famous

Number 4 is super High

Number 5 is super Old

Number 6 is Super Dead

Number 7 is Super… Ordinary

About The Umbrella Academy:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.

Launch Date: February 15, 2019

Created for Television by: Steve Blackman

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman (Showrunner/EP), Jeff King (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Mike Richardson (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), Gabriel Bá (Co-EP)

Produced by: Universal Cable Productions for Netflix

Series Stars: Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh

# of episodes: 10 x 1-hour episodes

Filmed in: Toronto, Canada

You will be able to stream The Umbrella Academy here.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UmbrellaAcad

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umbrellaacad

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NetflixUmbrellaAcademy

Like this: Like Loading...