NYCC2018: Just Say No Trailer: Deadly Class!

Today, at New York Comic Con 2018, Syfy announced that Deadly Class will premiere on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. A teaser for the show was also released (below).

SYFY’S ‘DEADLY CLASS’ REVEALS SERIES PREMIERE DATE AND NEW PROMO AT NEW YORK COMIC CON

New Series from Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions Set to Premiere January 16

Announced today during DEADLY CLASS’ New York Comic Con panel, SYFY’s upcoming series will premiere on Wednesday, January 16 at 10/9c. Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

DEADLY CLASS stars Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Lana Condor (“’To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), María Gabriela de Faría (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”), and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” QUEEN OF THE SOUTH).

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

