NYCC 2017 – We Have to Go Trailer: Justice League!

Earlier today, Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for Justice League.

It still has the kind of ponderous feel of a Zack Snyder film, but is leavened with some very potent humor (personally, I’m going to see Justice League for Aquaman’s somewhat flip attitude and zest for battle, alongside The Flash’s geeky awe and enthusiasm).

Justice league opens on November 17th.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

In theaters November 2017

