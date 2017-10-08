NYCC 2017 – I Write Reports Teaser: Amazon’s Jack Ryan!

Today, at New York Comic-Con 2017, Amazon presented its first trailer for Carlton Cuse’s espionage series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – the first time that the character has appeared in a television series.

The teaser trailer plays off Ryan’s cover story – he says he runs supply chain logistics for the western hemisphere – to great effect.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will premiere in 2018.

Teaser Trailer of Amazon Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Revealed At New York Comic Con

Never-before-seen teaser trailer from brand-new series, starring John Krasinski, set to debut on Prime Video in 2018

Today October 7th, 2017, at New York Comic Con, Amazon premiered the adrenaline-charged teaser trailer for one of the most anticipated series of 2018, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from Paramount Television and Skydance Television, which will debut on Prime Video. The one-hour, eight-episode dramatic series marks the first time Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character has been featured on television and stars John Krasinski (13 Hours, The Office) as Jack Ryan and is executive produced by Carlton Cuse(Lost, Bates Motel) who also serves as the showrunner. Also executive producing the series are Krasinski, Academy Award nominated director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) who also directed the pilot, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes and Graham Roland (Almost Human).

At today’s panel, Krasinski, Cuse and Roland were joined by cast member Abbie Cornish (Limitless). In addition to the never-before-seen teaser trailer, New York Comic Con attendees were also shown exclusive footage and artwork from next year’s thrilling series.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, a character who has been portrayed in feature films by various Hollywood stars. The series follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that throws him into the center of a treacherous stratagem with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

An Amazon Prime Exclusive Series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an action-packed spy thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn.

