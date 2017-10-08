NYCC 2017 – You Have No Idea What’s Happening Here, Do You?: Castle Rock Teaser!

Hulu unveiled the first teaser for its psychological horror series based on the stories of Stephen King, Castle Rock, earlier today.

It’s an effectively intriguing, creepy teaser that suggests a genuinely unusual world.

Castle Rock will premiere in 2018.

TEASER: NYCC First Look at Hulu Original Drama Series “Castle Rock”

Check out the sneak peek at Hulu’s upcoming drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and the Stephen King universe.

SOCIAL: @CastleRockHulu

SYNOPSIS: A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Billy Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

