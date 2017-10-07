You Think That’s Funny? Shut Eye: Season 2 Teaser!

Fake(?) psychic Charlie Haverford is having a weird day in the new teaser for season two of Hulu’s original series, Shut Eye.

Shut Eye returns on Wednesday, December 6th.

Things are not as they seem.

Stream all episodes of Shut Eye Season 2 December 6, only on Hulu.

Like Shut Eye on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/ShutEyeonHulu/

Follow Shut Eye on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ShutEyeOnHulu

Follow Shut Eye on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/ShutEyeOnHulu

SHUT EYE takes a darkly comedic look at the world of Los Angeles storefront psychics and the organized crime syndicate that runs them. Former magician Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey Donovan) oversees a number of fortune telling parlors on behalf of his violent and domineering Romani kingpin boss, until a blow to the head jars him into a new mindset, making him question everything he has ever believed.

Like this: Like Loading...