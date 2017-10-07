NYCC 2017 – Big Blue Is Coming for Arthur Teaser: The Tick: Season 1, Part 2!

Previously on The Tick: Arthur had fallen into the clutches of The Terror!

Now: The Terror plays drums; The Tick and Dot ask each other, ‘Where’s Arthur?’, and The Tick becomes airborne.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Tick returns for the final six episodes of season one on February 23, 2018.

About The Tick

In a workaday world where superheroes fly among us, mild-mannered accountant Arthur Everest (GRIFFIN NEWMAN) suspects The City is controlled by a fabled villain known as The Terror (JACKIE EARLE HALEY), despite evidence of The Terror’s death 15 years ago. Arthur has a traumatic connection with The Terror, whose movements he has obsessively tracked since childhood. Arthur’s sister, Dot (VALORIE CURRY), is a paramedic who dotes on her brother but also provides a sibling’s tough love. The more he talks about super-villain super-conspiracies, the more she warns him to “keep it real.”

Fate soon brings Arthur together with a tall, verbally adroit muscleman with superpowers and a mysterious past: The Tick (PETER SERAFINOWICZ). As they investigate the mystery surrounding The Terror, they draw attention from the electrifying enigma known as Miss Lint and a hyper-violent vigilante named Overkill, confronting the complexity of the struggle between good and evil. THE TICK, bursting with relentlessly original storylines and quotable dialogue, shows what a blast crusading for truth and justice can be. Our culture is now awash with self-serious mythologies and grimly determined, interchangeable characters filling not just franchises but entire universes. The time has come for THE TICK.

The Tick – Teaser Trailer: The Tick Returns February 2018 [HD] | Amazon Video

