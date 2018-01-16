Nobody Shot at Me: Shoot the Messenger First Look Video!

Centering on the complex relationships between crime reporters and the police, “Shoot the Messenger” follows Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque), a young reporter trying to balance a messy personal life with a burgeoning career. Things begin to go sideways for Daisy when she witnesses a murder she thinks is gang related.

WGN America has released a first look video in which series creator Jennifer Holness and the show’s stars introduce the characters and basic plot.

Shoot the Messenger premieres on Monday, February 26th (10/9C).

Today, WGN America released today a new first look for their thrilling new series, “Shoot the Messenger,” slated to premiere on Monday February 26, 2018 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT. The eight-part event series stars Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”), Lyriq Bent (“She’s Gotta Have It,” “The Book of Negroes”), Lucas Bryant (“Haven”) and Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who,” “ER”).

Centering on the complex relationships between crime reporters and the police, “Shoot the Messenger” follows Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque), a young reporter trying to balance a messy personal life with a burgeoning career. Things begin to go sideways for Daisy when she witnesses a murder she thinks is gang related, only to find herself slowly drawn into an interconnected web of criminal and illicit sexual activity that reaches into the corridors of corporate and political power. It’s the kind of news story that will destroy lives, including those of her own family. With help from her editor Mary Foster (Alex Kingston), co-worker Simon Olenski (Lucas Bryant), and lead homicide detective Kevin Lutz (Lyriq Bent), Daisy uncovers a cover-up so scandalous it could bring down the government.

“Shoot the Messenger” is produced by Jennifer Holness and Victoria Woods for Hungry Eyes Film & Television Inc. in association with CBC Television and ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The eight-episode series is co-created by Jennifer Holness and Sudz Sutherland who also serves as lead director on the series.

