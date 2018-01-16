FX’s Legion: The Complete Season One Comes Home In March!

The critically acclaimed and stylistically groundbreaking first season of Noah Hawley’s adaptation of Marvel’s Legion is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

Legion follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human.

For a limited time, the Blu-ray and DVD of Legion: The Complete First Season will include a copy of the children’s book, The World’s Angriest Boy in the World.

THE GROUNDBREAKING FIRST SEASON OF “LEGION”

ARRIVES ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON MARCH 27

LIMITED TIME BLU-RAY™ AND DVD INCLUDES EXCLUSIVE COPY OF THE WORLD’S ANGRIEST BOY IN THE WORLD BOOK

Based on the based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz and featuring a powerful, all-star cast – including DAN STEVENS, AUBREY PLAZA, JEAN SMART and RACHEL KELLER – “LEGION” follows the story of David Haller (STEVENS), a troubled young man who may be more than human. Diagnosed as schizophrenic as a child, David has been in and out of mental hospitals for years. Institutionalized once again, David spends his time with his chatterbox friend Lenny (PLAZA), a fellow patient whose life-long drug and alcohol addiction has done nothing to quell her boundless optimism that her luck is about to change. But a startling encounter with a new patient (KELLER) forces David to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real. A haunted man, David escapes from the hospital and with the help of a nurturing but demanding therapist (SMART) and her team of specialists’ unconventional methods, David embarks on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery that leads to a new world of possibilities…and a new level of unexpected danger.

