Frank Miller Returns To World of 300 with Xerxes: The Fall of Darius and the Rise of Alexander!

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander follows Persian King Xerxes as he sets out to conquer the world to avenge his father Darius’s defeat and create an empire unlike anything the world has ever seen . . . Until the hardy Greeks produce a god king of their own, Alexander the Great.

Written and drawn by Frank Miller, Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander will be in comics shops on April 4th.

Dark Horse Proud to Release “Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander” in April 2018

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (January 16, 2018)—Dark Horse is proud to reveal art from Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander, the highly anticipated companion to Frank Miller’s award-winning series 300. Comics legend Frank Miller, creator of Sin City and 300, writes and draws this sprawling historical epic, twenty years in the making. Alex Sinclair, the colorist for Miller’s Dark Knight III: The Master Race, provides his stunning colors to Miller’s latest comics conquest.

This five-issue series boasts issues with thirty plus pages of story and features wrap-around covers in a deluxe collector format.

“300 was an interlude in the great story of the Persian Wars. The battle of 300 represented one episode in a much greater series of wars,” said Xerxes creator Frank Miller. “This series tells the story of the first great clash of civilizations, the first bloody contest between east and west. The odds vastly favor the Persian forces, but the Greeks have Alexander, the greatest military commander of all time.”

The first issue of Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander will invade comic stores on April 4, 2018. This gorgeous collector’s item retails for $4.99 and is available for preorder at comic shops later this month.

About Frank Miller

Frank Miller is regarded as one of the most influential and awarded professionals in the entertainment industry today, known for his intense, hard-boiled storytelling and gritty noir aesthetic across comics, graphic novels and film. In 2015, Miller was inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame for his lifetime of contributions to the industry.

About Dark Horse

For more than thirty years, Dark Horse Comics has proven to be a solid example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and establish a small, homegrown company as an industry giant. Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, the company is known for the progressive and creator-friendly atmosphere it provides for writers and artists. In addition to publishing comics from top talent, such as Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Geof Darrow, Brian Wood, Gail Simone, Stan Sakai, and Guillermo del Toro, and comics legends, such as Will Eisner, Milo Manara, Kazuo Koike, Neil Gaiman, and Frank Miller, Dark Horse has developed its own successful properties, such as The Mask, Ghost, X, and Barb Wire. Its successful line of comics, manga, and products based on popular properties includes Dragon Age, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Aliens, Conan, Tomb Raider, The Legend of Zelda, Halo, The Witcher, Game of Thrones, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Today, Dark Horse Comics is the largest independent comic book publisher in the US and is recognized as one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

