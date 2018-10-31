Netflix’s The Witcher Adds To Cast of The Witcher!

Along with releasing the first photo of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia (above), Netflix has announced the addition of several additional actors to the show’s cast.

Netflix today debuted a first look at Henry Cavill in character as Geralt of Rivia, ahead of production for The Witcher beginning in Hungary. The first look shows Cavill in costume as the iconic character, and was shared by the actor on his social media channels.

Further casting on The Witcher was also confirmed, with Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musia? (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

Additional cast for The Witcher include:

Rebecca Benson – Marilka

Shane Attwooll – Nohorn

Luke Neal – Vyr

Matthew Neal – Nimir

Tobi Bamtefa – Danek

Sonny Serkis – Martin

Roderick Hill – Fletcher

Inge Beckmann – Aridea

Charlotte O’Leary – Tiffania

Natasha Culzac – Toruviel

Amit Shah – Torque

Tom Canton – Filavandrel

The new cast join previously announced Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Justice League) who leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Other previously announced cast include Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom, Teen Spirit) as Renfri.

Logline: Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

