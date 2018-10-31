Alpha Comes To Home Media with Exclusive Director’s Cut!

Albert Hughes’ epic tale of the origins of man’s best friend, Alpha, is now available on Digital and arriving on Blu-ray/DVD on November 13th.

The Blu ray includes Hughes’ director’s cut and commentaries by Hughes on alternate opening and closing – and deleted scenes; plus four behind-the-scenes featurettes.

An Epic and Aspirational Journey Shining Light on the Origins of Man’s Best Friend

ALPHA

On Digital October 30 Coming to Blu-ray™ & DVD November 13

Includes Three Additional Deleted Scenes with Director Commentaries and Four Behind-The Scenes Featurettes

TORONTO, Ontario (October 30, 2018) – Journey 20,000 years ago to the last Ice Age with the visceral adventure between man and wolf in ALPHA, available on Digital on October 30 and arriving on Blu-ray and DVD November 13 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Directed and co-written by Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli), ALPHA is a visually stunning tale centered on the relationship between man and man’s best friend, as they are forced to rely on each other to survive the harsh and unforgiving wilderness.

The impending winter season leads a fearful seventeen-year-old Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Let Me In, X-Men: The Apocalypse) to accompany his father Tau (Jóhannes Hakur Jóhannesson, “Game of Thrones”) and other members of the Cro-Magnon tribe to go on their annual bison hunt, where fate leaves the young boy critically injured and alone. Survival instincts kick in as Keda discovers his way back home while also finding a new friend during his barbaric feat. Including a diverse cast from all over the world, ALPHA also stars Leonor Varela (Blade II), Marcin Kowalcyk (“You are God” and “Hardkor Disco”), Jens Hultén (“M15 Rogue Nation”), Natassia Malthe (Elektra) and Spencer Bogaret (Vincent).

The Blu-ray, Digital release contain gripping never-before-seen content, including a Director’s cut, Alternate Opening and Endings as well as three additional deleted scenes with Director Commentaries, and four behind-the-scenes featurettes. In “The Wolf Behind Alpha,” fans learn all about Chuck, the dog/wolf hybrid actor playing Alpha and learn what made him so popular on set. Audiences get an inside look into the training that Chuck and Kodi Smit-McPhee went through to create a real-life bond in “Boy & Wolf.” Hear the cast and crew discuss creating this never-before-seen film with insights into the creation of the stunning visuals with visual effects, new language, extensive research on artifacts, costumes and more in “Building the World.” In a “Hero’s Journey,” Kodi leads the conversation about what it was like playing such an emotional character and his character’s development through the film.

Synopsis:

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, ALPHA tells a fascinating, visually stunning story that shines light on the origins of man’s best friend. While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before winter arrives.

ALPHA was directed by Albert Hughes from a story by Albert Hughes and screenplay by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt. The film was produced by Andrew Rona and Albert Hughes and executive produced by Guo Guangchang, Louise Rosner and Stuart M. Besser.

Blu-ray and Digital Bonus Materials Include:

Director’s Cut

Alternate Opening and Ending with Commentaries by Director Albert Hughes

Deleted Scenes with Commentaries by Director Albert Hughes

“Starscape”

“Fighting For Survival”

“Dream Sequence”

Four Featurettes:

“The Wolf Behind Alpha”

“Boy & Wolf”

“Building the World”

“A Hero’s Journey”

DVD Includes:

Two Featurettes:

“The Wolf Behind Alpha”

“Boy & Wolf”

ALPHA has a run time of approximately 96 minutes and is rated PG.

