Release Date Set for Anna and the Apocalypse Movie Soundtrack!

Orion Pictures and Interscope Records have announced the release date for the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Anna and the Apocalypse – Black Friday (November 23rd). Preorders are being taken. Details follow.

Anna and the Apocalypse will be in select theaters on November 30th before expanding nationwide on December 7th.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

“Hollywood Ending”

In Select Theaters November 30, Expanding Nationwide December 7

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that on one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other…

Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcom Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton & Paul Kaye

Directed by: John McPhail

Written by: Alan McDonald & Ryan McHenry

Produced by: Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Musical

Rating: R

Running Time: 92 minutes

Distributor: Orion Pictures

