Netflix’s One Day at a Time Mimics Original; for Season Two Announcement!

The second season of Netflix has been announced in a new video in which the show’s cast re-enact/pay homage to the opening credits from the 1975 original.

This is it… One Day at a Time returns with its much-anticipated second season Friday, January 26, exclusively on Netflix!

Watch Justina Machado, Rita Moreno and the rest of the One Day family announce the Season 2 premiere date and pay hilarious homage to the original series with a frame-for-frame recreation the opening credits HERE. Afterward, enjoy the original One Day at a Time title sequence HERE and marvel at just how exact this reenactment really is.

A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant. Through a contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad — and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.

One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. Norman Lear executive produces, with Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce executive producing and co-showrunning. Michael Garcia and Brent Miller also executive produce. One Day at a Time is produced by Sony Television Productions for Netflix.

