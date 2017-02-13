Netflix and Chill? More Like Netflix and Cheat!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., (February 13, 2017) — No relationship is safe. According to a new study* released today by Netflix, nearly half (46%) of streaming couples around the world have “cheated” on their significant other, but it’s not what you think.

Defined as watching a TV show ahead of your significant other, Netflix cheating was first uncovered in a study in the U.S. in 2013. Four years later, cheating has increased three times[1] and has become a common behavior around the world. This behavior only continues to grow with 60% of consumers saying they’d cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it. And once you cheat, you can’t stop: 81% of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44% have cheated 3+ times.

In a binge-watching world where it’s easy to say ‘just one more,’ Netflix cheating has quickly become the new normal…

WHERE IS CHEATING HAPPENING? (EVERYWHERE)

Cheating happens all over the world….though it varies a bit by country. The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57%-58% of streaming couples have cheated, respectively. The most loyal viewers are in Netherlands (73% have not cheated), Germany (65%) and Poland (60%).

WHAT SHOWS ARE WE CHEATING ON? (ALL OF THEM)

While no show is off limits, top cheating temptations are The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Stranger Things.

WHY DO WE CHEAT? (WE JUST CAN’T HELP IT)

Most don’t plan to cheat…it just happens: 80% of cheating is unplanned. The trigger for the growing trend in cheating? Two-thirds (66%) of cheaters said that “the shows are just so good we can’t stop bingeing.”

HOW DO WE CHEAT? (ANY WAY WE CAN)

Sleep with one eye open: 25% of cheating happens when one partner falls asleep. But whether this is even cheating is hotly debated. Half say “sleep cheating” doesn’t count (53%), but the morality of “sleep cheating” varies across the globe. Chileans think it’s no big deal, Japan sees it as unforgivable. Many are still cheating in secret: 45% never admit to their indiscretions.

IS CHEATING SO BAD? (DEPENDS WHERE YOU LIVE)

If you stray, don’t beat yourself up about it. Cheating has become more socially acceptable, with 46% saying it’s “not bad at all.” Unless of course you live in Hong Kong, where 40% think watching ahead of your partner is worse than having an actual affair.

IS MY PARTNER A CHEATER? (SPOILER ALERT: MOST LIKELY)

Cheating comes in many forms. Netflix has created a series of assets to help explain the phenomenon. The Cheating Profiles/infographics below highlight the most common types of offenders lurking in households around the world and illustrate cheating motivations and behaviors.

First, the good news:

Now the bad…

If you’re a Netflix cheater, let Michael Bolton coach you on how to apologize properly:

…and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Methodology

*The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from December 20-31, 2016 and based on 30,267 responses. The sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch TV shows via streaming services as a couple in The United States, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, and Denmark.