Disney Channel Orders Third Season of Elena of Avalor!

Elena of Avalor has been given a third season by Disney Channel – and the second season doesn’t even premiere until fall.

The series is a global hit – reaching #1 in its target demographic in the U.S., UK, Spain and Portugal.

DISNEY CHANNELS WORLDWIDE ORDERS THIRD SEASON OF TV’S #1 SERIES FOR GIRLS, THE AWARD-WINNING ‘ELENA OF AVALOR‘

— One Million Dolls Sold —

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its hit series about a brave and adventurous teenager who rules her kingdom as crown princess, “Elena of Avalor,” it was announced today by Nancy Kanter, Executive Vice President, Content & Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and General Manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. The animated series premiered in July 2016, quickly became television’s #1 series for Girls age 2-11 in the U.S. and is honored with a National Hispanic Media Coalition Award and an Annie Award nomination. It also ranks #1 in its timeslot among Kids in the U.K., Spain and Portugal.

“Elena of Avalor” also inspired a line of dolls from Disney Store and Hasbro which recently reached the milestone of one million dolls sold, and the #1 costume at Disney Store for Halloween and holiday. New toys including the Palace of Avalor playset from Hasbro and dolls and role play items from Jakks Pacific will debut at Toy Fair in New York City this weekend.

Kanter said, “With this new season order, the creative team, led by Craig Gerber and Silvia Olivas, has some exciting surprises in store for Elena on her journey to becoming queen. We’re looking forward to having our young viewers follow along on Elena’s adventure, while also continuing to build the ‘Elena of Avalor’ experience for them beyond the screen.”

Episodes from the second season are scheduled to premiere this fall on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

The Elena character is featured prominently at Disney Parks & Resorts where she greets well-wishers with stories and songs from her native land during special character appearances. Additional extensions for the series include: print and e-book titles from Disney Publishing; an “Elena of Avalor” original soundtrack album from Walt Disney Records; and multiple DVD releases from Walt Disney Studios, including the recently released “Elena and the Secret of Avalor.”

“Elena of Avalor” stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as the jaquins Migs, Luna and Skylar, respectively; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando. The recurring guest voice cast includes: Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rich Sommer, Justina Machado and Jaime Camil.

The series was created and is executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Craig Gerber. Silvia Olivas is co-producer and story editor and Elliot M. Bour is supervising director. John Kavanaugh is the songwriter/music director; Tony Morales is the composer; and acclaimed touring musician and Latin music instructor Rene Camacho serves as Latin music consultant. The series’ theme song is performed by Latin Grammy Award-winner Gaby Moreno. “Elena of Avalor” is produced by Disney Television Animation and airs daily on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Photo credit: Disney Channel*

Like this: Like Loading...