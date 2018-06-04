Mission: Impossible – Fallout – HALO Jump Stunt Behind The Scenes!

It’s official – Tom Cruise is a crazy person!

Only a crazy person would jump from a plane at 25,000 feet and open their parachute at 2,000 feet FOR A MOVIE! (Not to mention whoever it is that’s operating the camera has to be equally nuts!)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens on July 27th.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens on July 27th.

SYNOPSIS

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY

Christopher McQuarrie

PRODUCED BY

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Jake Myers, J.J. Abrams

STARRING

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby,

Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt

