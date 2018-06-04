One-Armed Badass and Friend Video: Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season Two!

Although the above photo features Misty Knight (Simone Missick) with her shiny new bionic arm, an earlier sequence in Luke Cage: Season 2 shows her getting along pretty well without it.

One armed Misty is still a badass. Also, Collen Wing (Jessica Henwick)…

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 premieres on June 22nd.

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2

In season two of Marvel’s Luke Cage (premiering June 22), Misty Knight grapples with the loss of her arm. She feels powerless and alone, but she’s not. She finds solace in friend, Colleen Wing, who (with some tough love) inspires Misty to reclaim her power…

Showcasing the much anticipated Marvel crossover – and an unforgettable bar fight – the new clip from Marvel’s Luke Cage features Simone Missick as detective Misty Knight, kicking ass alongside the katana-wielding Colleen Wing, played by Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

