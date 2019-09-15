Looks Aren’t Everything Trailer: Ford vs. Ferrari!

Ford vs. Ferrari tells the true story of how Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles stood the 24 Hours of Le Mans race on its head with a car designed by Shelby and driven by Miles.

Ford vs. Ferrarri – directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Wolverine) opens on November 15th.

FORD v FERRARI

Release: November 14, 2019

Director: James Mangold

Screenplay by: Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller

Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, James Mangold

Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon

SYNOPSIS

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

