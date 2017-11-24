Men in Black Trilogy in 4K Coming in December!

Intergalactic invaders. Renegade monsters. Time travel. It’s all in a day’s work for agents Kay and Jay of the Men in Black (Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith).

On December 5th, the Men In Black trilogy will be released in 4K UHD – with all the extras from the original Blu-ray releases: commentaries, featurettes, music videos and much more.

Celebrating 20 Years of Protecting the Earth from the Scum of the Universe



MEN IN BLACK TRILOGY



Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

and Starring Tommy Lee Jones & Will Smith



Debuts on 4K Ultra HD™ December 5

Available in Limited Edition Collectible Packaging

Toronto, ONT (November 24, 2017) – Sony Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the iconic MEN IN BLACK franchise by bringing all three films in the blockbuster trilogy to next-generation 4K Ultra HD™ for the first time December 5. The collection includes Men in Black, Men in Black II and Men in Black 3 on Blu-ray™ with hours of original special features, including commentaries, featurettes, music videos and much more. Director Barry Sonnenfeld (The Addams Family franchise) paired Academy Award® winner Tommy Lee Jones (Best Supporting Actor, The Fugitive, 1993) with two-time Best Actor Academy Award nominee Will Smith (Ali, 2001; The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006) as members of a top-secret organization established to monitor alien activity on Earth in this beloved comedy trilogy.

All three films in the MEN IN BLACK TRILOGY are fully restored in 4K resolution from the original camera negatives. 4K Ultra HD features four times the resolution of high definition, high dynamic range (HDR)–which produces brilliant highlights, vibrant colours and greater contrast on compatible displays–and Dolby Atmos audio, remixed specifically for the home theatre environment, delivering captivating sound that places and moves audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

MEN IN BLACK TRILOGY Synopsis:

Intergalactic invaders. Renegade monsters. Time travel. It’s all in a day’s work for agents Kay and Jay of the Men in Black (Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith). Celebrate 20 years of iconic sci-fi comedy with the MEN IN BLACK TRILOGY, now with all three films fully restored in 4K.

MEN IN BLACK TRILOGY 4K Ultra HD

Feature films in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Atmos soundtracks (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible)*

Also includes the films and special features on high-def Blu-ray

* To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

Academy Award® is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Like this: Like Loading...