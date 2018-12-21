Movie Reviews

Mary Poppins Is Two Hours of Pure Joy!

Mary Poppins Returns – Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) – Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

Occasionally you come across a movie that just makes you feel wonderful from start to finish.

Mary Poppins Returns is one of those films.

Basically, the plot has Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Into the Woods) returning to help the Banks children â€“ and their children, too, as a kind of fringe benefit.

Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw, London Spy) and his family â€“ Annabel (Pixie Davis, Humans), John (Nathanael Saleh, Game of Thrones) and Georgie (Joel Dawson) â€“ are about to lose their home to the very bank where Michael works.

Marry Poppins Returns – Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer), Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw), Georgie Banks (Joel Dawson), John Banks (Nathanael Saleh) and Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) – Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

Despite his sister Janeâ€™s (Emily Mortimer)help , proof of the ownership of shares in the bank is nowhere to be found.

Cue Mary Poppins (who is always referred to by her full name), descending from a stormy sky holding a runaway kite that Georgie was flying.

The biggest differences between Disneyâ€™s first Mary Poppins film and this one are: Bluntâ€™s Mary Poppins is at once cooler and sterner and somehow more fun, while the real world of 1930â€™s London is grimier and feels more real â€“ at least until the various flights of fancy begin.

Mary Poppins Returns – (L-R) Clyde (Mark Addy), Shamus the Coachman (Chris O’Dowd), Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), Georgie Banks (Joel Dawson), Annabel Banks (Pixie Davis), Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Banks (Nathanael Saleh) – Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

The result is that the fantasy fun is more vivid by contrast â€“ both in terms of the city and the worlds of fantasy, and Mary Poppinsâ€™ cool and stern side and her mischievousness.

Of course, there has to be a villain for Mary Poppins to play off of (though they never actually meet), and Colin Firthâ€™s (the Kingsman films) charming and sly bank manager, Wilkins, is as perfect as you can get.

Lin-Manuel Mirada is a delight as Jack â€“ the lamplighter and sole adult who remembers the wonders of childhood as truth and not imaginings and knows Mary Poppins already.

Mary Poppins – Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

As with the first film, there are excursions into worlds of animation â€“ one in the bath is CG and spectacular; two more are 2-D, hand drawn set pieces.

All are beautifully rendered/drawn and captivating.
Writer David Magee (Life of Pi) and director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods) have created a film that is so full of joy that the feeling remains hours after seeing it.

Two of Mary Poppins Returnsâ€™ songs â€“ The Place Where Lost Things Go and Trip a Little Light Fantastic â€“ have been shortlisted for the Best Song OscarÂ®, but A Cover is Not a Book is equally as good (and a bit more memorable than the latter).

Mary Poppins Returns – (L-R) Annabel Banks (Pixie Davis), John Banks (Nathanael Saleh), Cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep) and Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) – Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

The songs â€“ by Scott Wittman (lyrics) and Marc Shaiman (lyrics and music) â€“ are mostly excellent, though none is as earwormy as â€˜Supercalifragilisticexpealidociousâ€™ (A Cover is Not a Book does come close).

Meryl Streep â€“ as Mary Poppinsâ€™ second cousin â€˜many, many, many times removed,â€™ Topsy â€“ is a delight; as are Dick Van Dyke (as bank owner Marcus Dawes Jr.), who has a terrific dance, and Angela Lansbury in a marvelous cameo.

Everything about Mary Poppins Returns â€“ down to the wallpaper of the Banks home.

Mary Poppins Returns is the most purely joyful movie of the year.

Final Grade: A+

