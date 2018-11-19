Mary Poppins: Behind the Magic- A Special Edition of 20/20 To Air On Thanksgiving Day!

20/20 is devoting a special episode to the upcoming Disney release Mary Poppins Returns.

Mary Poppins: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20 will feature the first television interview with stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Thursday, November 22nd (ABC, 8/7C).

Just in time for the holiday season, a special edition of “20/20” gives viewers an inside look at “Mary Poppins Returns,” the sequel to the classic 1964 film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. In the special, ABC News’ Chris Connelly sits down for the first prime-time television interviews with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars of the sequel. They open up about both the responsibility and joy they feel about stepping into their characters and the iconic world of Mary Poppins, which hasn’t been portrayed on the big screen in over 50 years. The hour also features an exclusive one-on-one conversation between Van Dyke and Miranda on “Mary Poppins Returns” and Van Dyke’s excitement to share the Mary Poppins magic with a new generation. “Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20” airs Thursday, Nov. 22 (8:00–9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

The hour includes interviews with cast and crew from “Mary Poppins Returns” including director Rob Marshall; composer Marc Shaiman; lyricist Scott Wittman; Pixie Davies and Joel Dawson, actors who play the Banks children; costume designer Sandy Powell; character designer James Woods; and animator James Baxter. “20/20” also features interviews with Karen Dotrice, the actress who played Jane Banks in the original Mary Poppins; and Jeff Kurtti, a Disney historian and author. Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters Dec. 19, 2018.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is produced by a division of ABC News’ parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

