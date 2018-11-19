Welcome to Foxglove Trailer: The Intruder!

When a young married couple buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

The Intruder opens on April 26, 2019.

Directed by: Deon Taylor

Written by: David Loughery

Produced by: Roxanne Avent, Deon Taylor, Mark Burg, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Kaplan

Cast:

Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, Joseph Sikora, and Dennis Quaid

