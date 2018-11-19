Battlestar Galactica Returns in Twilight Command!

Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command follows a group of men and women who’ve lost everything, who’ve compromised their souls and are in need of redemption—and they find it on New Caprica, in a one-way mission that will set the stage to free the human race from Cylon occupation.

Dynamite Entertainment’s Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command – from writer Michael Moreci and artist Breno Tamura – will be in comics shops in February 2019.

Dynamite Enlists Michael Moreci For Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command!

New Series Set For February 2019 Release

November 19, Mt. Laurel, NJ: Dynamite Entertainment is excited to announce the next installment of the Battlestar Galactica saga as writer Michael Moreci (Roche Limit, Hoax Hunters) and artist Breno Tamura (Batgirl and the Birds of Prey) take the helm of in Twilight Command, coming this winter!

In the spirit of Rogue One—but all BSG—Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command follows a group of men and women who’ve lost everything, who’ve compromised their souls and are in need of redemption—and they find it on New Caprica, in a one-way mission that will set the stage to free the human race from Cylon occupation.

“I’m not kidding when I say that this is the exact story I’ve been wanting to tell since I watched Battlestar Galactica when it first aired. I always thought there were so many stories to tell on New Caprica, and being able to expand the Battlestar Galactica world with new characters–and old favorites–is so amazing,” said writer Michael Moreci. “Not only that, but this is a bit of a different kind of Battlestar Galactica story. I liken it to what Rogue One did for Star Wars; it maintained the spirit while creating something new.”

“This series is a stellar addition to the Battlestar Galactica canon,” said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. “We’ve had the distinct pleasure of publishing Battlestar Galactica stories for over a decade and Twilight Command will no doubt be a fan favorite.”

“As a huge Battlestar Galactica fan, this is the exact kind of story I’d want to see, and I’m thrilled to be telling it,” added Moreci.

The first issue of Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command delivers dual variant covers featuring the talents of Brent Schoonover (Captain Marvel) and Breno Tamura (12 Reasons to Die). Additionally, an Atlas Edition will also be available for fans wishing to have their issue signed by writer Michael Moreci! ?

Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command #1 will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ December 2018 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in February 2019. Comic book fans are encouraged to reserve copies of Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command #1 with their local comic book retailers. Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command #1 will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, iVerse, Madefire, and Dark Horse Digital.

