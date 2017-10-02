Lucifer: The Case of the Unwanted Wings!

Lucifer (Mondays, 8/7C) picks up right where it left off in the second season finale – with Lucifer and his wings in the desert. He is less than happy.

The fact that his wings are back is, quite possibly, the least intriguing plot point of the show’s third season premiere, They’re Back, Aren’t They?

While Luci (Tom Ellis) is determined to find out who kidnapped him – and why – his determination butts up against the fact that his crime scene turns out to be a real crime scene. When he takes Detective Decker (Lauren German) to where he woke up, there’s a hand sticking out of the sand feet from the spot (and how he got back to Los Angeles is a fun sequence).

The crime scene is shared with the Lancaster P.D. because it’s right on the border of the two jurisdictions, which leads to the recovery of a potentially good clue – which leads to a rich partier (Pej Vehdat, Bones).

In the meantime, we are introduced to Lt. Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling, Smallville) – who is (to say the least) taciturn. It’s safe to say that he gets off on the wrong foot with practically everyone except forensics whiz Ella Lopez (Amy Garcia), who is a bit of a fan.

Let’s just say that he refuses to shake hands with Luci because he recalls that the L.A.P.D. interviewed 92 of his sex partners back in the series premiere. The two swap insults – which both cop to (though Lucifer takes his as a compliment).

Meanwhile, Luci tries to get Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris) to clip his wings under the guise of arranging to help her heel. He still doesn’t get her…

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) comes under suspicion – on the count of restoring Lucifer’s wings – but, again, another avenue quashed for a very good reason.

The episode’s mysteries deepen when Luci decides to tell Chloe the whole truth…

Writers Joe Henderson and Alex Katsnelson and director Tara Nicole Weyr combine to create a mystery that works better than most in the series’ run so far (a neat trick because there have been some good ones).

Welling does a great job bringing the totally non-touchy-feely Pierce into the series. His first speech to the precinct amounts to ‘Hi, I’m Lt. Marcus Pierce. Back to it.’ It still doesn’t blunt Ella’s fangirlhood, but everyone else…

They’re Back, Aren’t They provides a brisk recapping of Luci’s tendency to fixate on his own problems at the expense of everyone else’s – though his idea to finally flush out his kidnappers suggests that sometimes (very occasionally) narcissism can be a good thing.

In terms of the body left at the site where Luci woke up bewinged, the episode plays completely fairly with clues – but still manages to lead to a final scene that sets up what might be a multi-episode arc.

Thirty-six episodes in, Lucifer continues to surprise and delight.

Final Grade: A-

