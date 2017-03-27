Los Pollos Hermanos To Pop Up In Los Angeles and New York City!

AMC and Citizens Parking are teaming up to bring Gus Fring’s Los Pollos Hermanos to Los Angeles and New York City.

AMC PARTNERS WITH CITIZENS PARKING TO BRING LOS POLLOS HERMANOS TO LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK CITY!

ON THE HEELS OF THE GRAND UNVEILING AT SXSW, GUS FRING’S FAST FOOD CHAIN WILL BE COMING TO: LOS ANGELES ON MARCH 29th AND 30th AND NEW YORK CITY ON APRIL 9TH AND 10TH

SEASON THREE OF “BETTER CALL SAUL” PREMIERIES ON AMC MONDAY, APRIL 10TH AT 10PM ET

NEW YORK, NY – March 27, 2017 – On the heels of a successful unveiling at SXSW, AMC announced today they have partnered with Citizens Parking to bring the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant to Los Angeles and New York City. Fans on both coasts will have the opportunity to enjoy Gus Fring’s famous curly fries in Los Angeles on March 29th and 30th and New York City on April 9th and 10th. Citizens Parking, one of the largest parking companies in the United States, will host the pop ups at popular outdoor parking lot locations in both cities. Season three of “Better Call Saul” premieres on AMC on Monday, April 10, at 10pm ET.

LOS POLLOS HERMANOS LOCATION INFO:

LOS ANGELES– 1345 E. 6th Street, Los Angeles CA 90021

Wednesday, March 29 th from 12:00pm-10:00pm

from 12:00pm-10:00pm Thursday, March 30th from 12:00pm-10:00pm

NEW YORK CITY– 243 Pearl Street, New York, NY, 10038

Saturday, April 9 th , from 11am – 8pm

, from 11am – 8pm Monday, April 10th, from 10am – 8pm

Season three of “Better Call Saul” follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. Six years before he meets Walter White, Jimmy is a more or less law-abiding, small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself. As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s fledgling law practices and their romance as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the Breaking Bad universe.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan helm season three alongside fellow executive producers Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison. The second season of Better Call Saul, one of the highest rated dramas on cable, garnered seven Emmy Award nominations and three Critics’ Choice Award nominations. The series has also been recognized with an AFI Award for TV Program of the year, a Writers Guild Award, and numerous award nominations from the Writers Guild, Producers Guild, Golden Globes, and Television Critics Association. Co-created by Gilligan and Gould, the series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill as well as Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.

About Citizens Parking

Founded in 2014, Citizens Parking is one of the largest parking companies in the United States. Citizens Parking is committed to changing the way people think about parking. Their mission is to revolutionize the experience of parking for all citizens, and to do so with integrity, loyalty and distinction. Citizens Parking offers a diverse portfolio of major parking brands, including Lanier Parking Solutions, Icon Parking Systems, Park One, AmeriPark and Quik Park, which collectively include over 1,100 locations, 6,800 employees and 320,000 parking spaces across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about Citizens Parking, please visit www.citizensparking.com.

