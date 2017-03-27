Fake Manager Sets Real Open Casting Call: Sandy Wexler Management!

Adam Sandler plays Sandy Wexler, Hollywood Agent/Manager and Talent Scout, in the movie of the same name that’s coming to Netflix on April 14th.

In real life, Netflix and Sandy are holding an open casting call for a walk-on role in the next Adam Sandler movie. Applicants are required to submit a video showcasing their talent and submit it between now and April 7th.

FROM THE DESK OF SANDY WEXLER

Attention Future Hollywood Superstars,

So you think you got some chops, kid? You give ‘em the giggles down at the 4-H club, you make ‘em clap till their hands hurt at the local-yokel talent show. But do you have what it takes to crack the most exclusive client list in Tinseltown? That’s right; I am holding an open casting call for one amazing performer to join my all-star team at Wexler Management, which I humbly consider to be the world’s premiere collection of entertainment talent. The winner will be personally represented by me, show business legend Sandy Wexler, at a reduced commission rate (zippo). And how about this – we haven’t even started working together yet, but I’ve already gotten you a gig: a walk-on role in a new movie starring Adam Sandler that will appear on the Netflix streaming internet data programming service.

Auditions are now open to the general public at large through www.wexlermanagement.com. My people tell me this is a world wide website where you can “upload” a video of yourself which showcases your dazzling talent. Now listen to me; by talent, I’m not just talking about acting – it can be anything you do that is spectacularly entertaining as long as it’s not dangerous, life threatening to others, or xxx-rated. You can also enter the contest by uploading your video on the Twitter or the Instagram using #SandyWexlerContest.

Quite frankly, this is the chance of a lifetime. As your manager, I’m not happy unless you’re happy. So what do you say we get happy together?

Check out my video for details:

The official contest launches on March 27 and the deadline to upload your video audition is April 7. The public will have the opportunity to vote on the Top 20 videos starting April 10 and on April 14 we will announce the winner. The grand prize is a walk on role in Adam Sandler’s next film!

All details of the contest can be found at www.wexlermanagement.com

#SandyWexlerContest

Thank You,

Sandy Wexler

President, Wexler Management

