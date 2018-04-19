LET’S BEAT ‘EM UP AND BE DONE WITH IT! SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1 COMES TO HOME VIDEO!

In Sailor Moon Supers, a majestic Pegasus with a golden horn has appeared in Chibi-Usa’s dreams with a request—to help him and keep his presence a secret. This plea turns out to be more than a childish dream, for the fearsome Dead Moon Circus, led by the villainous Zirconia, arrive in town to draw out Pegasus by targeting people with beautiful dreams! (See Chibi-Usa’s dream in the trailer below.)

Sailor Moon Supers, Part 1 Comes to home video on April 24th – in a Limited Edition, Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and Standard DVD.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1

Season 4 Of SAILOR MOON Debuts As A Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack And A Standard Edition DVD Set

San Francisco, CA, April 19, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, adds a new home media edition to its renowned SAILOR MOON anime catalog with the release of SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1.

The upcoming set is scheduled for release on April 24th and contains the first half of Season 4 (Episodes 128-146) of the classic anime series based on Naoko Takeuchi’s original Sailor Moon manga series. SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1 will be available as a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, as well as a Standard Edition DVD-only set.

In SAILOR MOON SUPERS, a majestic Pegasus with a golden horn has appeared in Chibi-Usa’s dreams with a request—to help him and keep his presence a secret. This plea turns out to be more than a childish dream, for the fearsome Dead Moon Circus, led by the villainous Zirconia, arrive in town to draw out Pegasus by targeting people with beautiful dreams! Sailor Moon and the Guardians must unite to fight a new enemy and her deadly henchmen, the Amazon Trio. But without the power to transform into Super Sailor Moon, the Guardians find themselves seriously outmatched! Will Sailor Chibi Moon’s strong desire to protect everyone be the key to accessing Pegasus’s power?

The SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN; the Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features three Blu-ray discs, three DVDs and bonus content including the U.S. debut of the SAILOR MOON SUPERS TV special, clean opening and closing segments, a digital art gallery, English voice cast interviews, and more. Episodes are presented in full 1080p High Definition. Extras exclusive to the Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack include a 96-page full-color episode guide and a limited edition chipboard box with room for SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 2.

The Standard Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, six-disc collection (three DVDs & three Blu-ray discs) and bonus content including the U.S. debut of the SAILOR MOON SUPERS TV special, clean opening and closing segments, a digital art gallery, English voice cast interviews, and more. Blu-ray episodes are presented in 1080p HD video format.

The Standard Edition DVD Set features three discs, the U.S. debut of the SAILOR MOON SUPERS TV special, clean opening and closing segments, and official series trailers.

For more information on SAILOR MOON or other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...