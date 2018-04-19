Who Can Hack a Human Being Trailer: ANON!

His world is fully transparent – the government records everything – until a staircase changes, then changes back and the incident is removed from his record.

A little thing that is followed by a series of murders – and the discovery of a young woman who is completely invisible to the powers that be.

Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried star in ANON – premiering on Netflix on May 4th.

Sal Frieland is a detective in a world with no privacy or anonymity; where everyone’s lives are transparent, traceable, and recorded by the authorities; where crime almost ceases to exist. But in trying to solve a series of murders, Frieland stumbles on a young woman known only as the Girl. She has no identity, no history and is invisible to the cops. Sal realizes this may not be the end of crime, but the beginning.

Like this: Like Loading...